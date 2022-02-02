Katherine F. Hicks, 82, of New Holland, passed away on January 28, 2022 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Blenda (Carlson) Hicks.
She was a graduate of Seton Hall University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Education. Katherine started her teaching career in the Newark, NJ Parochial School District. She was employed by the Stafford Township School District for 26 years, retiring in 1992. She was an animal lover taking care of many dogs and cats over her lifetime. In addition to her pets, Katherine enjoyed watching the news, feeding the backyard squirrels and decorating her home for every holiday.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister; Alma Kelly and brother-in-law, Emmett Kelly. Katherine is survived by her niece; Brenda Kelly of Wilmington, DE and a great-niece; Caitlin Higgins of Los Angeles, CA.
Interment will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Katherine’s memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway E., Lancaster, PA 17602.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements