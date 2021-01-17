Katherine Elizabeth "Kat" Spidle, 30, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Her life was tragically cut short as the result of an overdose. Kat spent too many of her short years tormented with multiple mental health issues. When Kat was doing well, she was a joy to behold, genuinely giving of herself. When she was experiencing her lows nothing and no one could ease her pain.
Born in Harrisburg, PA, she was the daughter of John Spidle, Jr. and Laura Hatton, wife of Todd Zimmerman. Kat will be sorely missed by her parents, her five siblings, Cheyenne Spidle, Dillon Spidle, Sonja Zimmerman, LaQuinta Martin, and Mustafa Nuur; her grandmother Monica Hatton; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephew. In addition, she left behind an enormous community of friends whom she loved fiercely, and most likely she never realized just how fiercely they love her. Kat lived life out loud and unapologetically. If Kat loved you, you knew it. If she didn't, you probably have the scars to show it. Hell if she loved you, you probably have scars to show it.
Kat attended J.P. McCaskey High School and Thaddaeus Stevens College. She was most recently working as a Certified Nurses Aide at several local Nursing Homes. Kat was a talented musician, writer, and artist. She enjoyed skate boarding, bonfires, swearing, caregiving, the beach, tacos, crafting, dying her hair, cooking for others, being surrounded by her siblings and friends, laughing and making others laugh.
A Celebration of Kat's Life will be held at a later date, when it is once again safe to gather to embrace one another, to share stories, laughter, and the magic that was Kat.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Education Alliance for Borderline Personality Disorder, 24 White Beeches Dr., Township of Washington, NJ 07676.