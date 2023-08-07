Katherine Elizabeth Absher Brinton, age 57, of Peach Bottom, passed away Friday, August 4, 2023. Kathy was at home surrounded by family when she passed peacefully into the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior. Born in Lakeland, FL on April 28, 1966, she was the daughter of Charles Absher and the late Mary Howell Absher.
Kathy graduated from Harford Christian School and married Scott Kerr Brinton. Together with their children, they operated Riverview Farms. Kathy loved being a farm wife. She excelled at all things domestic - being a wife, mother, sister, daughter, friend and "Gma." She gave of herself freely. Kathy set a good example for everyone with her faith in Jesus Christ. She loved all children and was generous with her time and talents to everyone she knew. She was an active homeschool mother, with each of her 5 children, including two sets of twins.
Hey Wait! Evonna Gem arrived. Then "Gma" and Pop became Mommy and Daddy again. With this new addition their family was complete.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Scott Kerr Brinton, her father, Charles Absher, a sister Patricia Absher Herr and husband Dan. Kathy is also survived by four sons and two daughters. Christopher Brinton (Amanda) and their children, John, Shelby and George. Andrew Brinton (Jaylene) and their children, Bethany, Erika, Miranda, Jansen, Madison and Kylie, son; Joseph Brinton. Benjamin Brinton (Rachel) and their son, Elijah. Daughters are Katherine Nolt and husband, Byron, and their children, Brantley, Lavonne, Cordell and Lane. And their youngest Evonna Gem Brinton. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Howell Absher and her sister, Sara Absher Barker. She is also survived by several aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held on Tuesday August 8th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Wesley Church, 1104 Kirkwood Pike, Quarryville, PA 17566. Family and friends are invited to fellowship after the service, during the luncheon. With Kathy's love of colors please consider colorful attire. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Children's Outreach Ministries (Wee Friends) at Mechanics Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA 17566 or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct., Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018. The family thanks you all for your prayers and support. Memories may be shared at dewalds.com.