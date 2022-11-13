Katherine Dauber

Kathy was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Following her graduation from Olney High School she embarked on her dream of becoming a teacher by enrolling in the School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania. She received her Bachelor's Degree in 1951 and completed her Master's Degree in 1952. In 1953 she married her college sweetheart J. Walter Dauber who had just been commissioned a Second Lieutenant and was assigned to serve in France with the Corps of Engineers. While her husband was helping to build and maintain a NATO airbase in Toul-Roussiere, France, Kathy began her professional career under the auspices of the U.S. Defense Department teaching various grades at the base school.
Following her husband's honorable discharge from the Army, Kathy and Walt settled in Philadelphia. Kathy taught Kindergarten at the North Wales Elementary School until the birth of a daughter, Marlane, and a subsequent move to Lancaster County. After her daughter began school Kathy returned to teaching. She established Kindergarten in the newly built Ann Letort Elementary School in Lancaster County's Penn Manor School District in 1960. Four years later her husband was transferred to the PMA Harrisburg Office and Kathy was asked to establish a Kindergarten Program for the New Cumberland School District in Cumberland County. This involved preparing curriculum, recruiting and training teachers, and setting up classrooms within her district, plus two other contiguous districts. These three districts eventually were combined into one and named the West Shore School District. Kathy's classroom was featured in WITF-TV'S Interact Program, "The Turned on Classroom." She was also recognized as "one of the nation's outstanding teachers' by Teacher Magazine. Ultimately the Pennsylvania Department of Education heard of Kathy's endeavors and invited her to work with them as a consultant helping write a statewide Kindergarten curriculum guide, and serving as an in-service presenter to other school districts wanting to begin a Kindergarten program. This eventually led to a position as Advisor and Curriculum Consultant in the Bureau of General and Academic Education, Pennsylvania Department of Education. During her tenure in the Department Kathy also served as Chairman of Program Evaluation Teams, Division of Teacher Education. Kathy's responsibilities were to lead a team of educators and visit various Pennsylvania colleges seeking to train Early Childhood candidates and verify that the college had a valid training program. During this time Kathy also served as an Adjunct Lecturer for Penn State University, Capital Campus, preparing candidates for Early Childhood Teaching Certificates.
When Kathy's husband was promoted to his company's Philadelphia office, they settled in Chester County. Kathy accepted a position with the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District originally teaching primary grades, and later gifted students grades 1-6. After earning an Administrative Certificate, Kathy also served as Principal of New Eagle Elementary School. In 1973 Immaculata College was seeking to establish a certification program in Early Childhood Education and asked Kathy to teach the necessary courses in the Evening Division. After retirement from Tredyffrin-Easttown, in 1992, Kathy continued at Immaculata teaching undergraduate and graduate students in addition to supervising student teachers.
Kathy also served as Acting Principal for the West Chester School District (Chester County) whenever they were forced to conduct a search for a Principal during the school year. She served at Pierce Middle School, Hillside Elementary, and Henderson High School.
In 2003 Kathy and her husband settled in Willow Valley Communities to thoroughly enjoy their retirement years. At Willow Valley Kathy served on Spring Run's Women's Social Committee, the Team Members Education Fund Committee, Co-chair of the Mail Room, and as a volunteer Tax Preparer for the AARP. She and her husband engaged in golfing activities and made good use of the Fitness Center and the many activities offered there. She enjoyed playing Bridge with her Tuesday group.
Kathy was also an active member of Ascension Lutheran Church serving as Assistant Minister, Usher, volunteering with the monthly Community Dinners and for the Operation Christmas Child campaign. Kathy also served as a member of the President's Council for the United Lutheran Seminaries in Gettysburg, PA.
Kathy's husband Walter and daughter Marlane preceded her in death. Survivors include two brothers, Fred (Gloria) Shupp of Strasburg, Richard Shupp of St. Louis, two granddaughters, Heather (Ted) Simmons of Palmyra, PA, Jessica (Gilbert) Tseng of Torrance, CA, four great grandchildren, Mason and Taylor Simmons, Gideon Tseng and Jonah Tseng.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584 from 10am-11am with a service beginning at 11am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the J. Walter Dauber Memorial Endowment Fund, United Lutheran Seminary, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, PA 17325 and Ascension Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 635, Willow Street, PA 17584.
Online condolences may be made at SnyderFuneralHome.com