Katherine D. "Kitty" Robinson, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on March 18, 2023.
She was the wife of Kenneth Robinson, with whom she shared 41 years of marriage this past January 9th. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Charles C. and Dorothy Kilgore Dombach.
Kitty was a reading and math specialist over a 36-year career, where she worked at the Lancaster Lebanon IU-13 in payroll and then had a traveling van teaching remedial math and reading at the Resurrection School in Lancaster. She had previously taught math at the Martin Mylin Middle School in the Lampeter Strasburg School District. While working for IU-13, Kitty was awarded the 2002 Jean Doll Non Public Educator of the Year Award.
She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church and volunteered with the Book Resort associated with the Lancaster Public Library.
Kitty enjoyed reading, sewing and needlepoint, golf and loved to go with her husband Ken to Disney World.
In addition to her husband, Ken, she is survived by 11 beloved nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews as well as great-great-nieces and nephews, Dale and Jay Dombach, cousins who were like brothers and stepsisters: Joanne Boltz and Betsy married to Ron Kemper, and stepbrother, Fred married to Rose Dombach.
Friends will be received on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 10-11 AM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Kitty's memory to the Brookline Labrador Retriever Rescue, Box 638, Warrington, PA 18976. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneral Home.com