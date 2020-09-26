Katharine (Kathy) G. Trayer, 79, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on September, 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Thomas B. Trayer. They celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary on September 18, 2020. Born in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of G. Emerson and Florence (Wilson) Glauner.
Kathy attended Westtown Friends School and Lankenau Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation from nursing school Kathy worked as an RN in labor and delivery at St. Joseph's Hospital and Lancaster General Hospital and then joined Eden Park OBGYN for 26 years until her retirement. Kathy was active in her church and served as a loving and caring Stephen Minister, touching many people's lives.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, Bible study, travelling, spending time at their cabin, and above all loving her grandchildren. Her loving nature and kind heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her husband, Tom, she is survived by a son, Thomas H. Trayer (husband of Jodi Garner) of Elizabethtown and a daughter, Barbara Trayer- Loscalzo (wife of Robert Loscalzo) of Glen Rock, NJ; grandchildren, Zachary (husband of Lily Horner) of Hanover and Nicole Trayer (wife of Adam Wiestling) of York and Matthew, Myles and Mia Loscalzo of Glen Rock, NJ. Also surviving is her brother, George E. Glauner, West Chester.
A private service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 200 W Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543 at the convenience of the family. A public Graveside Service will occur on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 12:30 PM in Zion German Reformed Church Cemetery, 187 Reifsnyder Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. Contributions in her memory may be made to: Moravian Manor Benevolent Care Fund, 300 West Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 ( moriavianmanorcommunities.org) or Hospice Community Care of Lancaster, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 in memory of Katharine G. Trayer. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit: DeBordSnyder.com. 717-394-4097
