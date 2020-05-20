Katharina Watson

Katharina "Ducky" Watson, 88, formerly of Lampeter, passed away at Conestoga View on Monday, May 18, 2020. She was born in Liebling, Romania to the late Michael and Christine (Shank) Maerz.
She came to the United States in 1951, married Robert H. Watson in 1966, and shared 40 years together until his death in 2007.
She worked in housekeeping at the Lancaster Host Resort. Katharina loved animals and is now happily reunited with her beloved husband, son, and pets, Suzi and Peanut. Because of her kind heart, Katharina fostered many dogs for several rescue groups, giving them a loving home until permanent homes could be found. She also loved to crochet and knit.
In addition to her late husband Robert, Katharina's family includes her daughter, Katharina M., wife of Guy R. Bunteman; her late son, Robert Watson, Jr.; eight siblings, Eva Possler, wife of the late Nikolaus, Konrad Maerz, husband of Shirl, Christine, wife of Mel Bowman, Marie, wife of Michael Snyder, Margaret Hippey, wife of the late Samuel, Martin Maerz, husband of Virginia, Elizabeth Maerz, companion of Keith Staman, and the late Michael Maerz, husband of Kathi; as well as her son Donald.
Katharina's family thanks the dedicated staff at Conestoga View for the loving care and friendship shown to her.
A private burial will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park, with The Rev. Mark Thiboldeaux officiating.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »