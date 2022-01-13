Kath Lee J. Mease, 78, of Leola, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at Maple Farm Nursing Center after a brief illness. Born in Toledo, OH, she was the daughter of the late Leroy J. and Katherine Hughes Pauly. She was the beloved wife of Charles E. Mease, Sr. They were married 54 years last November.
A homemaker, Kath Lee was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. She served as an usher, volunteered in the parish office and past president of the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Kath Lee was also a member of the former Upper Leacock Women’s Club.
She will be lovingly missed by her husband and two children, Donna M. Mease of Simpsonville, SC and Charles, Jr. of Lancaster. A son-in-law, Gary Hare preceded her in death.
The Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 150 Water St., New Holland, PA 17557. Greeting time with family: 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Interment: Zeltenreich’s Cemetery, New Holland.
Memorials may be made to: St. Vincent DePaul Society c/o Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, address above, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
