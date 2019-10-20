Kate MacDonald passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones after celebrating her 64th birthday. She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Mark, and beloved son, Ian. Also, brothers Keith (Chris) Smith, Craig (Kristin) Smith, Sisters-in-law MaryLou and Noel Mac Donald, and Brothers-in-law Patrick Mac Donald and Jay Reamer.
Daughter of Jack and Susan Smith, Kate was born in Indianapolis and grew up outside of Pittsburg and Adrian, Michigan, moving to Christiana, Lancaster County in 1983, where she lived for 25 years until moving to Lancaster Twp. She was recently employed at Stauffers Garden Center on Rohrerstown Rd.
Her love of Horticulture blossomed as co-owner of Christiana Floral in Christiana, where she also managed the cut-flower stand at Central Market. She then became proprietor of The Enchanted Flower Shoppe in Lancaster. Her private perennial gardens were an inspiration to any serious gardener.
Kate had a myriad of interests and accomplishments. An avid reader, she was Librarian and Board Member at Moore Memorial Library in Christiana. She was an accomplished quilter and lover of all music, politics, science fiction, and a hopeful Phillies fan. Her devotion to raising Corgis was well-know.
In lieu of flowers, she would wish donations be made to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster. To Leave an on-line Condolence go to www.cremationlancasterpa.com 717-273-6283