Kate E. (Ebersole) Dattilo

Kate E. Dattilo, 40, of Lancaster, PA, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her husband Jay and family on Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born in Lebanon and was the daughter of N. Lynn Ebersole and the late Beth Ann (Lebo) Ebersole (2017).
Kate is survived by her husband James "Jay" T. Dattilo and daughter Ann L. Dattilo, 4. Kate and Jay were married on October 11, 2008. They lived in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Lancaster with Ann and their golden retriever Arnie.
Kate grew up in the Lutheran faith at Trinity Lutheran Church of Mount Joy. She graduated from Hempfield High School in 2001 and the University of Pittsburgh in 2005.
Following her studies, Kate enrolled as a member of The New Teacher Project (TNTP). As a Philadelphia Teaching Fellow, with a focus in special education, Kate began her lifelong dedication in supporting underserved youth.
Kate was a co-founder and COO of the Environmental Charter School (ECS) in Pittsburgh. Her contributions to special education and her innovative approach to teaching and learning continue to shape progress and success in education in Pittsburgh. More recently, as Senior Director of Strategic Projects at Milton Hershey School, Kate was integral to the development of the Catherine Hershey Schools of Early Learning (CHS). CHS will transform the lives of children in need by providing them with the foundation for lifelong success. Kate was intelligent, considerate, and humble, in her career and elsewhere.
Surviving in addition to Jay and Ann; her father, Lynn (Betsy) Ebersole, of Mount Joy, three sisters, Mary (Ryan) Carson, Amy (Jimmy) Kreider, and Meg Ebersole, all of Lancaster, two sisters-in-law, Jessica (Rob) Gonzalez, of Pittsburgh, Clare (Leigh) Valudes, of Falls Church, VA, mother-in-law, Mary Louise Dattilo and father-in-law, Thomas Dattilo, of Pittsburgh, and eleven beloved nieces and nephews.
Kate embodied the word grace and cherished her family and friends. Her favorite place on earth was the beach, particularly Avalon, NJ where she loved spending annual vacations with her family. Kate had a way of describing anything she enjoyed or loved as "lovely", so we ask that you think of her and use this word often. She had a gift of understanding the needs of her loved ones and was selfless in offering just what was needed. This gift will remain with all of us who knew and loved her.
All are invited to greet the family at a visitation on Friday, November 11, 2022, from 2pm-4pm and 6-8pm at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. A Memorial Service will honor Kate's life on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. There will be no visitation prior to the Memorial Service on Saturday. Parking for Trinity Lutheran Church on S. Duke St., Lancaster can be accessed from the East King Parking garage or S. Duke St. Parking garage, or on-street parking.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kate's memory may be made to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573 https://www.lls.org/, American Red Cross (PA Regional Headquarters) 2801 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222 https://www.redcross.org/, or https://bethematch.org/ for research with stem cell donors.
To send the family online condolences and to view Kate's tribute video, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com