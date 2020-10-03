Karrie M. Lorditch, 20, of Ephrata, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home. Born in Ephrata, she was the beloved daughter of the late Karen L. (Leed) Lorditch and Matthew J. husband of Mindy Lorditch. In her younger years, Karrie loved playing soccer. A cat lover, she enjoyed listening to music and going shopping. Karrie was family oriented and loved to spend time with her siblings where many laughs and smiles were always shared. Her vibrant smile and kind soul will be missed by many.
In addition to her dad and step mom she is survived by six siblings, Kim J. Leed, of Ephrata, Kevin M. husband of Dianna Lorditch, of Denver, Kaitlin M. wife of Randy Boyd, of Ephrata, Zachary J. Lorditch, of Lititz, Kaitlynn M. Good, of Beaver Springs, and Zachary T. Graas, of Lititz, her paternal grandmother, Jackie wife of Bob Withnosky, of Stevens, her maternal grandmother, Ruth Leed, of Denver, two nephews, four nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Butch Lorditch and a maternal grandfather, Wilbur Leed, Jr.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family an on-line condolence, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
