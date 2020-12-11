Karolyn S. Wenger, 63, of Leola, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Aaron W. and Mary Z. (Sensenig) Hurst and was the wife of Adam O. Wenger.
Karolyn was a homemaker and a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conf.).
In addition to her husband, Karolyn is survived by four children; Verlin, husband of Rose (Horst) Wenger, Linford, husband of Diane (Rutt) Wenger, Joelle, wife of Melvin Ray Martin, Andrew Wenger;11 grandchildren and six siblings, Marian S., wife of Leon Weiler of Phelps, NY, Beulah Mae, wife of Aaron Wise of Seneca Falls, NY, Mervin, husband of Martha (Martin) Horst of Seneca Falls, NY, David Lamar, husband of Mary Catherine (Wise) Hurst of Newville, Mary Lou, wife of the late Lester Wise of Waterloo, NY, Aaron S., Jr., husband of Sylvia (Weaver) Hurst of Ephrata.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Linda, Emma Jean and Elizabeth Jane and two grandchildren, Vince and Malachi.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 9:00 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, with further services at 9:30 AM from the Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating.
Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
