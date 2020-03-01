Karoline Marie Dunn (nee Fahlenkamp), 92, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA, passed away February 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Karoline was born in Bremen, Germany in October 1927. She was the daughter of the late Diedrich and Marie Fahlenkamp (nee Damm) and lived in Nordenham, Germany. After WWII, Karoline emigrated from Germany in March 1955 to Philadelphia, PA where she lived with her beloved sister, Herta Przygodzinski (nee Fahlenkamp), wife of the late Edward Przygodzinski.
She was the beloved wife of the late David Andrew Dunn, with whom she shared 58 years; devoted mother of son, Andrew Diedrich Dunn, husband of Maria F. Dunn (nee Lubragge) and her daughter Susan Marie DiGironimo (nee Dunn), wife of Marcello DiGironimo; and grandmother of David and Rebecca Dunn, Rosalinda and Francesco DiGironimo, and Kristin Marcozzi.
Karoline and David married on July 12, 1958 at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. They raised their two children in Havertown, PA. Karoline worked as an early childhood education teacher and used her artistic talents making dolls for Little Souls of Ardmore, Pennsylvania. Since David's passing Karoline spent her time enjoying her family, knitting, and counting her blessings.
Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Masonic Village at Elizabethtown for the Compassionate Care Fund, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
To send the family a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »