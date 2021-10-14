Karla J. Sensenig, age 58, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. She celebrated 35 years of marriage with Geoffrey L. Sensenig on January 4. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Rhoda N. Landis of Leola and the late Robert M. Landis.
Karla was a member of the Lancaster Alliance Church. Karla graduated from LMH in 1981 and attended Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. She poured her life into serving her family and church.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by 5 children: Sarah, wife of Jeff Livengood of Ronks; Vinson, husband of Kerry Drew Sensenig of Fort Wayne, IN; Erin Sensenig of Lancaster; Joy, wife of Derek Herr of Lititz; Margaret Sensenig of Lancaster; 6 grandchildren with 2 more on the way; and a brother, Timothy N. husband of Barbel Landis of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by a sister, Cheryl J. Landis.
Funeral service will take place at the Lancaster Alliance Church on Sunday, October 17 at 4 p.m. with a greeting time from 3 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Joe Burchill will be officiating. Private interment will be in the Stumptown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to the 1 Hope Muphamuzi Baby Home: www.1hopeministries.org/donate/.