Karl W. McGuigan, 56, of Plum Hill Road, Peach Bottom, PA died unexpectedly at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was the husband of Connie D. Martin McGuigan. Born in West Chester, he was the son of Doris Jean Ferguson McGuigan, and the late Francis A. McGuigan.
Karl had been employed as a maintenance technician for R&R Donnelley for 25 years. He was a member of Wrightsdale Baptist Church, Peach Bottom, PA. Karl played on the church softball team, was an avid hunter, and his grand babies were the love of his life.
Surviving beside his wife and mother are two daughters, Alisha R. (Stephen) Gyles of Peach Bottom, Alexandra M. McCuigan of Peach Bottom; 5 grandchildren, Emmett, Mason, Declan, Rowan, Piper; four siblings, Debra (John) Elliott of Milford, DE, Linda Reeves of Rising Sun, MD, Paul (Elaina) McGuigan of Conowingo, and Fred McGuigan of Rising Sun, MD.
He was preceded in death by a brother Allen McGuigan.
Funeral services will be held at Wrightsdale Baptist Church, 310 Little Britain Road, Peach Bottom, PA om Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 2:00 PM with Pastor John Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. The family greetings will be held at the church on Monday from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Tuesday from 1:00 PM until the time of service. reynoldsandshivery.com
