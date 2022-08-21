Karl Ronald Garling went to be with Jesus on August 6, 2022, with his beloved daughter, Hope, at his side.
Ron, as he was affectionately known to friends, was born on May 22, 1936, in Frederick, Maryland, to the late Miriam Elizabeth Putman Kennedy. He proudly served for two years in the Army reserve. A graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia, he also attended Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Ron worked the majority of his career as an electrical engineer in the defense division of Westinghouse, first in Hunt Valley and later onsite at their Baltimore Washington International Airport location which became Northrup Grumman, until retiring in 1998.
He was married to Doris Elaine Zern, mother of his only biological child, daughter Dorothy "Hope" Garling. He later married Marjorie "Marge" Bliss Pearson, who predeceased him in 2018.
He had a passion for tending to his gardens, serving as a Boy Scouts of America troop leader, camping, backpacking, hiking and canoeing. As the First Presbyterian Church camping club director, he was frequently referred to as "Father Ron," for his inspiring fireside Sunday morning sermons. Ron served as a senior trustee and longtime Sunday School teacher at First Presbyterian Church in Bel Air, Maryland, where he lived for 43 years.
In 2008, he and Marge moved to Willow Valley Retirement Community, where they made many new friends and volunteered on several committees. Ron enjoyed participating in the following clubs: Men's Ping-Pong, Train and Gardening. He also organized resident events, including holiday dinner parties.
He is survived by 3 children: daughter Dorothy "Hope" Garling of West Palm Beach, FL; daughter Pamela Amend, wife of Joe Amend of Bel Air, MD; and son David Pearson, husband of Terry (Illick) Pearson of Alexandria, VA. Ron is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, including Jim and Lori Putman, of Frederick, MD.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27,2022 at Ascension Lutheran Church, 600 Penn Grant Rd., Willow Street, PA. Family will greet visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either Wolf Sanctuary of Pennsylvania in Lititz or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, two of his favorite charities.
