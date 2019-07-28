Karl R. Lefever Jr., 60, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he was the son to the late Karl R. Sr. and Patricia Miller. He leaves behind his loving wife Maria with whom he shared 14 years of marriage this past May. Karl is who she lovingly called "her heart."
He graduated from JP McCaskey HS class of 1976. After graduation, he went on to work at Armstrong World Industries for over 20 years. Karl also worked for Morgan Rail, Pequea Township, and, most recently, Apple Hardscape's. Karl enjoyed spending time around a campfire, tending to his landscaping, and spending time with family, as they were most important.
In addition to his wife, Maria, he is survived by his son, Karl Lefever III (Tara); grandchildren, Dustin and Douglas; his stepson, Mike Hollow and his step grandchildren Kailyn and Aidyn; his brother Robert Lefever, two sisters Barbara Kreider and Patricia Pisarek (Paul) of Sterling, Virginia; his nephews Eugene and Sean Gallagher, Noah Kreider and his niece Rheannon Lefever, his many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins too numerous to mention. He also leaves behind his two oldest and dearest friends, Jim Long and Gary Neiss.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Karl's Memorial Service on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Contributions can be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 1729 North 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604.
Please visit Karl's Memorial Page at