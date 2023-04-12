Karl Lee Usner

Karl L. Usner, 86, of Lititz, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Earl and Susanna Usner. He has been reunited with his dear wife, Nancy Usner, who passed only 79 days prior.
Karl, also affectionately known as Pappy, will be remembered for his strong work ethic, and his kindness and acceptance of others. He graduated from Ephrata high school and was self-employed as a carpenter. He was devoted to God and his family, loved his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them all. He especially enjoyed riding ATV, hunting and fishing in Potter Co., and spending time at his eldest son's farm. Karl was proud of his family and cherished the times they all spent together.
Karl is survived by his 4 children: Dennis Usner, Douglas Usner, Diane McCurdy (Joseph), and Dora Miller (James); granddaughter Jessica Wright (Edward), and great-grandchildren Jyra and Keon Bissell. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy, brother Ray, and sister Lois McMullen.
Services for Karl will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 17, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 W. Orange St., Lititz, with a viewing to begin at 10 AM. Interment will follow in Machpelah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Karl's name can be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or St. Paul Lutheran Church. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.