Karl Heinz Ottolini, 95, resident of Willow Valley Communities, died on June 27, 2023. Born in Upper Darby, PA, he was the son of the late Karl Frederick Ottolini and Else (Haye) Ottolini. He was married to Eleanor Graf Ottolini for 73 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Karl earned a degree in Accounting from Rider College in 1951 and was employed by the DuPont Company in various staff and managerial positions in Wilmington, DE for 35 years. Following employment at DuPont, he became a part-time faculty member at the University of Delaware for 13 years that included teaching assignments in the U.S., Slovak Republic in Europe, and New Zealand.
He was an Emeritus Life Associate of the Institute of Management Accountants and former president of the Delaware Chapter of the National Association of Accountants. Karl was a charter member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church in Wilmington, DE and served on the church council.
Karl and his wife moved to Willow Valley in 1999. In later years, Karl enjoyed doing volunteer work at Willow Valley's health care centers. He served on the West Lampeter Township's Board of Supervisors and later as a member of the township's Board of Elected Auditors for 12 years. He also served briefly as chairman of the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee and earlier on the Board of Willow Street Emergency Medical Services. He was a frequent attendee at township and Lampeter-Strasburg School Board meetings over the years. Karl was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Millersville.
In addition to his wife, Eleanor, he is survived by daughter Karol, wife of the late Gil Wilson, Machipongo, VA; son Karl, husband of Molly (McGill) Ottolini, Springfield, VA; and twin granddaughters, Beth Benhart, husband Nathan, Chicago, IL and Kate Krouse, husband Andrew, of Springfield, VA; great-granddaughters Amy and Natalie Krouse; and a brother, the late Roland F. Ottolini, husband of Mary Ann, Bear, DE.
A service and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
