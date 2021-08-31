Karl G. Criddle, 61, formerly of Conestoga, PA. and Willow Street, PA., passed away Saturday afternoon, September 5, 2020 at his residence of nineteen years in Pompano Beach, Florida. Born on June 11, 1959, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of the late Albert R. and Evelyn M Criddle.
Karl was employed in the insurance business, he was also in the time share business.
Karl enjoyed watching football and was a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he enjoyed watching baseball. A graduate of Penn Manor High school, he excelled at football and cross country.
Karl was an avid frisbee golf player, enjoyed swimming and being on the beach. He most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Karl is survived by his siblings: David, husband of Rochelle Criddle of Altoona, Kelly, wife of Timothy Stump of Lancaster, and Judith, wife of Dan Pellicano of Greencastle; his nieces, Amanda, Victoria, his nephews, Anthony, Christopher, Daniel, David, Drew: and a great-niece, Lilyana.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Karl's Memorial Service at 2 PM on Saturday September 4, 2021 at Lancaster County Park at the Kiwanis Park area off of Kiwanis Drive. Kiwanis Drive is located off of Eshelman Mill Road, Lancaster PA.
