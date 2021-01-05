Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service for Dave at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, 62 Valley Road, Neffsville, PA, on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with The Reverend Craig A. Ross officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the Graveside at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA, from 12:00-1:30 p.m.
