Karl D. "Dave" Schlotzhauer, 82, of Landis Homes, passed away peacefully at UPMC on Thursday, December 10, 2020 after a brief illness of COVID-19.
Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the husband of Patricia L. Bender Schlotzhauer, and they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17th. He was the son of the late Karl H. and Kathryn Edelman Schlotzhauer.
Dave was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a graduate of Hempfield High School, where he played baseball and was an outstanding basketball player. He worked at Brethren Village for 17 years, Armstrong and Kerr Glass for 17 years, and served as the groundskeeping manager for Dave's Lawn Service for 12 years. He enjoyed gardening, antiquing, working outdoors, playing the piano and the organ, as well as all types of music, and was a collector of many treasures.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Patricia, and two children, Cynthia L. Baker of East Petersburg, PA and Kirk D., husband of Pamela Zablocki Schlotzhauer of Lancaster, PA; one sister, Carol Myers of Lancaster, PA and six grandchildren, Alva Ryan Baker, Tara Baker, Lexa Baker, Luke Schlotzhauer, fiancé of Jennifer Felegi, Eric Schlotzhauer, and Ashley Wenger.
A Life Celebration Funeral Service for Dave will be announced at a later date. Interment will take place at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Dave's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »