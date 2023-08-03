Karin L. Ritter, age 59, went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2023. Born in Lancaster, Karin was the daughter of Ronald Metzger and Carole Heiserman, wife of Barry Heiserman. She was the loving wife of Dennis Ritter, with whom she shared the last 22 years.
Karin worked as an administrative assistant at a local tax firm. She enjoyed spending time with her husband watching various sporting events. In addition, she enjoyed baking, needlepoint, and making crafts to gift to others to brighten their day. She shared her love of crafts and baking with her grandchildren, who each held a special place in her heart.
Karin was of Christian faith and shared her love for the Lord with those around her.
Karin is survived by her daughter, Helena Bryan, her two sons, Billy Bryan (Marcia) and RJ Shaffer, her stepdaughter, Tara Poag (Andrew), 6 grandchildren, Patterson, Makenzie, Emma, Everleigh, Nola and Vivian, as well as her sister Michele Philpot (Harry) and her brother, Barry Yoder (Wendy).
She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents.
Friends and family are welcome to join us at West Earl Community Park on Thursday, August 10th at 6 PM for a Celebration of Life service, with a light dinner immediately following.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
