Karin L. Harvey, 63 of W. Lampeter Twp., formerly of Manor Township, passed away Monday morning, December 30, 2019 at home. Born in Lancaster on September 6, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Robert G. and Mathilda Chambosse Houser. She was the long-time companion and wife of Ray M. Harvey.
Karin graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1974. She had worked for many years for Willow Valley in housekeeping. Her last job was with QVC as a distribution processor. Karin loved house plants, gardening and making flower arrangements.
Karin was a loving and caring wife and mother and will be deeply missed by her husband, Ray and daughter, Jessica L. Harvey, fiancée of Shawn Shuffelbottom of Columbia. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara A. Young of Maytown. Karin was preceded in death by her brother, Robert D. Houser and sister, Diana Lynn Keenen.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Karin's memorial service on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received on Thursday from 9:30-10AM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga Memorial Park. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
