Karin Frieda Auguste Wulfhorst Pietzke, 84, of Marietta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Penn Medicine/Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born Sunday, June 19, 1938 in Osnabruck, Germany. She was the daughter of the late Heinrich Hermann and Irmgard Kornelia Frieda Wulfhorst. She was married 61 years to Klaus R. Pietzke.
Karin "Omi," was a hairstylist for nearly 70 years, graduating from an apprenticeship program in Osnabruck in 1953. She enjoyed entertaining, cooking and gardening. She had a great love for the beach and deeply treasured the quality time that she spent with her family, grandchildren and close friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughter and best friend, Silvia Pietzke-Witmer, wife of Bill, a son, Curt, husband of Stefanie, a grandson, Carlito J. Montanez-Pietzke, a great-grandson, Carlito, Jr., a great-granddaughter, Katarina, two step grandchildren, Dakota and Morgan Witmer, a step grandson, Jackson Witmer and her beloved cocker spaniel, Schatzie. She was preceded in death by a sister, Elke.
The family is honoring her wishes not to have a service. Memorial contributions in Karin's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com. Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
