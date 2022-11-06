Karen Sue Weachter, 60, of East Petersburg, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at home.
She was born in Aledo, IL, to the late Frank Stevens, Sr., and Dolores (Klein) Stevens and was the wife of Gregory Scott Weachter with whom she shared nine years of marriage.
Karen was a distinguished author. She was a graduate of Union High School, class of 1979, Biggsville, IL, and Northwest Technical Institute, Fayetteville, AR. After graduation she served in the U.S. Army. Karen started writing poetry at a very young age and later began writing steamy romance novels. When she wasn't sitting in front of her laptop, you could find her reading, gardening, and helping her husband with his business. She also enjoyed attending concerts and traveling with her husband, especially to the beach in summer.
In addition to her husband, Karen is survived by a daughter, Lynn, wife of Rob Widmer of Spring Bay, IL; a son, Christopher Roser of Colorado Springs, CO; two grandchildren, Marissa Widmer, Robbie Widmer; three brothers, Frank Stevens, Jr., John Stevens, Patrick, husband of Kae Stevens, and a sister, Barbara, wife of Jack Koons.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, 1:00 PM, at the Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery, 36 Church Street, Lititz, with Pastor Doug Winne officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Red Rose Veterans and 21Vet Salute Honor Guards.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.