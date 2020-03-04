Karen graduated from Manheim Twp. High School and received her B.A. in Business Admin. from Grand Canyon University. She served over 25 years as a civil servant for the U. S. Navy in Norco, CA.
Karen is survived by her husband, Kenneth A. Curp, children, Amanda M. Wade, Andrew S. (Erica) Curp, grandchildren, Carra A. Cole, Richard A. Curp, and her mother, Peggy Schneebeli. She was predeceased by her father, Richard J. Schneebeli and brother, Richard J. Schneebeli, Jr.
Memorial Service: Pierce Bros. Crestlawn Mortuary, Riverside, CA. Contributions: Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.
A living tribute »