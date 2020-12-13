Karen S. Yoon, 77, of Lancaster, passed away due to complications from Covid-19 on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Lancaster. She was the wife of Dr. Chan Yoon, with whom she shared 56 years of marriage. Born in Decatur, IL, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Gertrude Henton Sherman.
Karen had been a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Kirk C. Yoon of South Carolina, Craig married to Karen Yoon of Fairfax Station, VA, Dana married to Ross Sachs of Lititz, and Michael Yoon of Bethel Park, PA and by her 10 grandchildren: Tyler, Katie, Nolan, Hanna, Chloe, Reece, Keri, Mitchell, Grace, and Chan.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To send a condolence to Karen's family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
