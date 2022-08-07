Karen Sue (Harr) Marshall of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Karen was born on November 3, 1947, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Paul Glenn and Edna P. (Yeskey) Harr. On December 17, 1967, in State College, PA, Karen married David L. Marshall and enjoyed 54 wonderful years of marriage.
Karen's home was always warm and welcoming for family and friends. The most exceptional mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she delighted in spending time with her family and adored her 12 grandchildren. Karen worked for years in the home and with her husband in his private veterinary practice. She enjoyed travelling with her family and husband, having gone on multiple mission trips over the past 30 years. She and David often hosted missionaries from around the world as well as various student groups.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, David L. Marshall; 4 daughters, Kimberly M. Seitzinger (Jerry) of Collegeville, PA, Kirstin M. Lear (John) of Shepherdstown, WV, Nicole L. Marshall of Lewes, DE, and Lauren M. Mattei of West Chester, PA; 2 sisters, Kathie Corman of Spring Mills, PA, and Heidi Ross of Jenkintown, PA; 11 grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Harr, and her granddaughter, Ashton Lear.
There are many things for which she will be remembered, but we will never forget Karen's faith in God and love for her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, starting at 3:00 PM at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until the time of the service. To send an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyser.com
A living tribute »