Karen R. (Green) Gusic, 52, of Millersville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at home - peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbia, PA, she was the daughter of Benjamin L. Green, Jr. (Yvonne) and Bobbi L. (Fry) Canestra (Anthony).
Karen enjoyed candle making, cooking and baking. She loved spending time with her family and her beloved dog, Gerald - her companion - for 16 years. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her granddaughter, Jaydah.
Karen is survived by her son, Justin M. Vargas; her husband, David E. Gusic; her granddaughter, Jaydah M. Vargas; her siblings: Jeffrey Green (Cherie), Brian Green (Erin), Kristen Weekes, and stepbrother Anthony P. Canestra (Ana); as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association, www.stroke.org. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Grace ECC Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received from 4 PM to 5 PM with a service to follow.
