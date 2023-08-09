Karen M. Von Stetten, 79 of Columbia passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Bob Fryer & Family Inpatient Center. A lifelong Columbia resident, she was the daughter of the late Martin C., Sr. and Clara Fisher Von Stetten.
A Columbia High School graduate Class of 1962, she was employed for more than 25 years at the former Columbia News where she worked as a typesetter. Karen later retired from the Jay H. Lutz Insurance Company. A member of the Columbia United Methodist Church, she loved cooking for her family, all things Elvis and rooting for the Hershey Bears in which she held season tickets for 49 years.
Karen is survived by her siblings, Roy E. husband of Janet Weitzel; Martin C., Jr. husband of Rebecca Von Stetten; Donna S. Von Stetten; Deborah A. Von Stetten; Edward C. husband of Beverly Von Stetten many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother John E. Von Stetten and sister Martha L. "Marti" Von Stetten.
A memorial service will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Grubbs, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601 or at: www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org