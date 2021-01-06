Karen M. Hess, 76, of Manor Township, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. She was the wife of Kenneth F. Hess. Karen was born in Manor Twp., daughter of the late Robert and Mildred E. Hinkle. She worked as a production worker for Slaymaker Lock Company and Armstrong World Industries before her retirement. She was a member of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell where she taught Sunday School for many years and was a life-long attendee at Central Manor Camp Meeting. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, creating hand stamped cards, taking care of her family, and going to the mountains.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one son: David Hinkle, Lancaster and one grandson: Kevin Hinkle. She was preceded in death by several brothers.
The Funeral Service will be held at Bethany EC Church of Creswell, 1165 Letort Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516 on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Maria Yocum-Carlson, officiating. Interment in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Bethany EC Church of Creswell Building Fund. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
