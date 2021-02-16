Karen M. Dowhen, 79, of Palmyra, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Born in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late Irving C. and Wilma R. (Rockensuess) Levin. Karen was the wife of the late Rev. James R. Dowhen who passed away on April 11, 2020.
Karen graduated from Williamsville High School class of 1959. Before moving to Lancaster in 2003, she worked for Neshaminy Manor Nursing Home in Warrington, PA. Karen was a member of Harvest Bible Church in Lancaster.
Karen is survived by two children, Robert J. Wozniak, husband of Elka (Kapple) of Seattle, WA and John S. Wozniak, husband of Dana (Vivian) of Downingtown; two step children, Jan Jensen, wife of Bob of Woodbridge, VA and Steven Dowhen, husband of Colette of Manheim; two grandchildren, Cassandra and Samantha; and eight step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Levin.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Mount Joy Cemetery, Terrace Road, Mount Joy at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Rd, Lancaster, PA 17601.