Harriet Beecher Stowe once said "The bitterest tears shed over graves are for words and deeds left undone"
On Sat Sept 26, 2020 we lost Karen "Lynn" Miller and our hearts are saddened. We are left with unanswered questions, as to why this bright soul with a passion for art and music is gone from our world. May the light that always burned deep with love, joy and compassion always be with us as she joins Gods drum circle in the sky.
