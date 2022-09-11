Karen Louise Gifford of Lancaster, PA, left her life on earth on Sept. 3, 2022, at age 69, leaving behind many in the community to mourn her warm, inclusive, and loving nature.
Karen was kind, caring, considerate, compassionate, and courageous. She overcame many hardships and still found ways to thrive and be happy. She was an anchor for her family and friends the one who planned, cooked and hosted holidays for them. In later years, she was a caregiver for her mother and her aunt. Nothing was too big or small to take on if it helped her family or those in need.
As a drug and alcohol counselor in Lancaster County, Karen worked tirelessly to help many achieve and maintain sobriety. She helped found Lancaster's Narcotics Anonymous (NA) chapter. She educated people about addiction, emphasizing tolerance and grace. Karen had her own practice for a while, and also worked at: Gate House for Women, Gate House for Men, Blueprints, White Deer Run, and others.
Karen is survived by her life partner Rodney Upsher of Lancaster, son Shannon Jason Gifford, and her grandchildren Indigo, Oliver, and Priya Gifford, of Newark, Delaware. She is also survived by siblings Susan Gifford, recently of Bandon, Oregon; Bob Gifford, married to Christine, Lancaster; and Carol Gifford, married to Daniel Bloom, Lancaster. Karen is predeceased by her parents Ruth Wiley Gifford and Clair Bernard Gifford. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews around the country.
A lifelong Lancaster resident, Karen cared about her city and the world around it. She helped start the neighborhood group, Northeast Neighbors United, and was honored by the City of Lancaster as a Neighbor of the Month. Following in her mother's footsteps, Karen was a proud Democrat. She organized the JP McCaskey Class of 1970 get-togethers, even though she only attended only a few years and graduated from Lourdesmont H.S. in Clarks Summit. She was a lifelong member of Otterbein UM Church.
She loved animals and adored her two kitty fur babies, Hudson and Isabella, and in earlier years a beloved dog Nijah. She fed squirrels who came to her door to visit, and enjoyed feeding birds. She rescued feral cats. She loved watching the bald eagles' nest webcam.
Karen loved to travel. She enjoyed playing slot games in casinos, enjoyed trips to Atlantic City, and looked forward to family reunions in Las Vegas. Karen especially loved the beach; she began going as an annual birthday tradition in early September. She would rent a house in Sea Isle City, N.J., and invite family members and friends to visit.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 AM, at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 E. Clay St., Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, please share special memories of Karen for her grandchildren to Carol Gifford, bloomgiff@comcast.net. 717-394-4097