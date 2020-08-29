Karen Leigh Flahart, 59, of Cochranville, PA., went home to be with her heavenly Father on August 27, 2020. She was the eldest of five children born to James E. and the late Janet McCauley Flahart of Cochranville, PA.
A resident of Chester County all her life, she attended the Tom Thumb School of Avondale, PA., The Child Development Center of Coatesville, graduating from C.D.C. and Octorara High School class of 1983. She attended Handi-Crafters of Thorndale for many years and was currently going to Brian's House in Exton, PA.
Karen was nondenominational and occasionally attended services at various churches. She participated with the Girl Scouts of Cochranville, 1975 - 1976.
Some of her likes were the beach, putting puzzles together, costume jewelry necklaces, sunglasses, and Barbie dolls. She liked talking car rides, sightseeing, and taking walks.
A very affectionate person, she gave hugs to everyone whether she knew you or not. She had a cute smile and laugh and said "Hi" to everyone and she was very family-oriented.
Karen is survived by siblings, James E. Flahart, husband of Joan, Eric A. Flahart, Deborah L. Flahart, Stephen M. Flahart, all of Cochranville; numerous aunts and uncles, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The Flahart family would like to acknowledge and thank the following organizations for their support, help, and hope in Karen's life: Chester County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Services of West Chester, The Child Development Center of Coatesville, Handi-Crafters of Thorndale and Brian's House of Exton.
A private graveside service will take place at Riverview Burial Park Cemetery of Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: Brian's House of Exton, Handi-Crafters of Thorndale, and Christiana Ambulance Association of Christiana, PA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted on the funeral home's website.