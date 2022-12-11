Karen Lee Parrish-Poole passed away on December 1st, 2022, at the age of 74. A Lancaster native and lifetime resident, she was born to the late Clarence & Ethel (Desmond) Eshleman. She was with her husband, Leonard Maxwell Poole, for 40 years before he passed in 2013, missing him dearly ever since.
Karen found joy in meandering about the countryside with her late husband "Max", going where the day would take them; searching for finely crafted treasures and curiosities in an endeavor to make her home uniquely hers, with a sense of style impressive to those who knew her. We know she and Max are together again, wandering eternity.
Karen leaves behind a daughter, Tamela Parrish (companion of Dustin Brissie), a son, Sean Parrish (husband of Sara), a brother, Clarence "Bud" Eshleman (companion of Wendy Claussen), grandchildren, Joseph Parrish, Lauren Gamble, Zachary Hoag, Mackenzie Hoag, Finlee Parrish, Lincoln Parrish, and great-grandchildren, Presley Judd & Benjamin Gamble.
At Karen's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, we ask those who knew her to live life and love family.
Please visit Karen's Memorial Page at:
A living tribute »