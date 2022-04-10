Karen L. Smith, 70, passed away at Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster, PA on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Born in Media, PA, she lived in Lancaster County and worked as an Administrative Assistant for Franklin and Marshall College.
Surviving to mourn her passing is her husband, David Smith and her daughter Laura Arment.
A service of remembrance will take place at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA on Saturday, April 16 at 12:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to an hour of visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m.Interment of her ashes will be private at the convenience of the family.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 141 E. Orange Street is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
