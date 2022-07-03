Karen L. Sidler, 76, of Lancaster, passed away on January 16, 2022, due to Covid 19.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Sr., and Mary Ellen McKelvey Gaintner. Karen was a graduate of Catholic High School.
Surviving is her soulmate since 1963, William Sidler, who will forever love her, and two daughters, Kimberley Zellers and Christina Biddle, wife of Troy. A sister, Shirley Shertz, two nephews, one niece, three grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, Havey Gaintner, Jr.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, with Rev. Peter Hahn on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send an online condolence, please visit cremationpa.com
A living tribute »