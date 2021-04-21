Karen L. Schlemmer, 79, formerly of Summit Hill, passed away at her Manheim Township home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 19, 2021. Karen was born in Coaldale, Schuylkill County to the late Samuel Cadugan and Jean Lusch. Karen was raised by her mother the late Jean Hough and her second husband the late Joseph Hough. Her father Samuel's second wife Elberta was also part of Karen's life.
Meeting her future husband in elementary school, Karen enjoyed 59 years of marriage with James K. Schlemmer after their marriage ceremony at St. Paul's Evangelical Reformed Church in 1961. They raised three children: Brenda Lee, wife of Robert A. Haddock III, James K. Schlemmer, Jr., fiancé of Vicki Knopp, and Brian K. Schlemmer, husband of Sheri L; as well as their five grandchildren: Adam James (AJ) Schlemmer, Lauren Nicole Schlemmer, Taylor Schlemmer, Breanna Schlemmer, and Nichole A. Irby; and three great-grandchildren. Karen's family also includes her brother Lynn Cadugan, husband of Meta. Karen leaves behind her beloved dog Peanut.
A graduate of Summit Hill High School, Karen also completed cosmetology school. She worked for Manheim Township School District for 15 years, first as a health room aide at Bucher Elementary School and then as secretary at Reidenbaugh Elementary School, retiring in 2004.
She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, and served as a Deacon, Elder and a Stephen Minister.
Karen enjoyed the family beach house in Rehoboth Beach, as well as vacations in Myrtle Beach and Pensacola Beach. An accomplished pianist, Karen taught piano lessons.
A viewing will take place 3 to 4 PM, followed by the funeral service at 4 PM with The Rev. Dr. Robert S. Burns officiating, on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Private graveside services will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
