Karen L Miegel, 67, of Denver, PA was welcomed home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 3, 2023. She was the wife of William (Paul) Miegel with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late William and MaryAnne Haller.
In addition to her husband Paul, she is survived by her two sons Billy (Becky) Miegel of Ephrata, PA, Zach (Claire) Miegel of Lititz, PA. Her three grandchildren Ethan, Evan, and Everleigh Miegel. Her sister Nina Haller (Sue Uibel) of Denver, PA.
Karen loved going down to her camper in Delaware and sitting by the beach. She had a strong faith in Jesus. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and visiting relatives.
At the request of her family, viewing and services will be private for immediate family and friends.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
