Karen L. Keller, 74, of Lancaster, PA, passed away surrounded by family, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Almore G. Robb, Sr. and the late Joyce B. Miller Robb. She was married for 53 years to her loving husband, James E. Keller.
Karen was the heart of her family and a selfless, generous spirit who gave her all to loved ones and strangers alike. She was the Queen of Christmas, and always went out of her way to make that a memorable occasion. Throughout the years, Karen enjoyed attending all of her children's and grandchildren's activities. She especially enjoyed accompanying the family on fishing trips. She found great joy in running an in-home daycare. As the children she cared for grew to adulthood, many remained in contact with her and voiced their love and appreciation for all she had taught them. Karen enjoyed attending Manor Church, working with ceramics, and listening to country/western and 60's music. She loved the Hong Kong Garden and Italian food.
Karen is survived by two daughters: Kim M. Eisman (Ed) of Lancaster, Tracy L. Roland (Bruce) of Landisville and two sons, Douglas J. Keller (Laura) of Lancaster, and Eric S. Keller (Christy) of Landisville. Survivors also include 6 grandchildren: Sarah Irvin, Kirsten Roland, Chris Roland, Brendan Keller, Lincoln Keller, and Reagan Keller; a brother, Almore Robb, Jr. of East Petersburg; and a sister, Connie Buhl, of Astatula, Florida. She was preceded in death by her sister, Cheryl Robb-Andrews and best friend, Sallie Prokay.
Friends and family are invited to Karen's Funeral Service on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Dan Sigmon officiating at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street Lancaster, PA 17603 as well as livestreamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/4796316760. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 Second Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 and be livestreamed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/5213636004.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Karen's name may be directed to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.
