Karen L. Karker, 61, of New Holland, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021. She was born in Ridley Park, PA to John and Norma (Wiltsie) Kelley of Spring Hill, FL and was the wife of James Glenn Karker with whom she shared 41 years of marriage.
Karen was a devoted follower of Jesus. She loved her children and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed attending their sporting events. She was faithful to her women’s bible study group and loved time in Scripture. She was committed to her community where she volunteered at Cross Connection and also worked at New Holland Elementary School. She enjoyed time in the sunshine at the pool, at the beach, and taking walks.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by two daughters, Erin L., wife of Benjamin George of Columbus, OH, Katie M., wife of Andrew Kimmet of Ephrata; a son, Trevor J., husband of Sara (Felts) Karker of Denver; seven grandchildren, Alana, Miles and Cohen George, Rye and Karis Kimmet, Sadie and Emory Karker, and a baby on the way. She is also survived by a sister, Susan, wife of Rob Taylor of Lutz, FL.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Steven Kelley.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM, at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata. An additional visitation will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM, at the church, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM, with Pastor Sam Mountain officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
