Karen L. Jones, 79, of Lancaster, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care – Mount Joy. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Virginia (Seiders) Hillbish. She shared her life with her beloved husband of 61 years, William B. “Bill” Jones.
She graduated from Reading High School where she participated in any sport she could, primarily softball and track. Karen went to school to become a Medical Assistant. Karen was employed by various doctors’ offices in her working years. She was a member of the Victor Emanuel Club and the 7th Ward Social Club.
Her faith and her family came first in her life. She cherished spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Karen was also a devout Christian and belonged to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd. With the church, she volunteered her time working on the Grace Meal and the flower delivery with her daughter, Sue.
Karen was an avid reader of mystery novels and enjoyed dancing, bowling, and golfing. She was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pirates, but still liked going to Phillies games. When she could, Karen enjoyed vacations to Myrtle Beach.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, Bill, her children: Susan Meshaw, Deborah Williams, and Steven Jones, 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a brother, Warren Hillbish, and a life-long best friend, Patricia Horst. In addition to her parents, Karen is preceded in death by a brother, Russell Hillbish.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11:00am at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Guests will be received starting at 9:30am. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd at 750 Greenfield Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Hospice & Community Care at 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com