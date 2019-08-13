Karen L. Izenour, 64, of Manheim, entered into rest on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Born in Quarryville, she was the daughter of Maria L. (Schmidt) Herr of Quarryville and the late Thaddeus W. Herr.
Karen graduated from Solanco High School class of 1973, where she played in the band and also was a contestant in the Miss Solanco Pageant. She went on to be a successful businesswoman, managing human resource departments in the health and printing industries and helping her husband in his printing sales business.
Karen loved her Burmese cats and would often refer to them as her children. She also loved to crochet and would make animals for non-profit organizations to give to sick children.
Karen is survived by her husband, Jay Izenour; her mother, Maria L. Herr and her brother, Konrad K. Herr.
Private funeral services will be held followed by interment in the Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.