Karen L. Hennessey passed peacefully in her sleep on June 3, 2023, at 3 AM.
Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Patricia S. Snyder and Leroy M. Spade.
Karen is loved deeply by her family and is survived by her children, Richard Hennessey III, Sean Hennessey, husband of April, and Kathleen Nguyen, wife of Kevin. She especially loved her grandson, Caspian Hennessey.
Also survived by her favorite sister Laurie Cantey, brother-in-law Bryan, and niece Hannah (Miss B).
Karen is preceded in death by her parents Leroy M. Spade and Patricia S. Snyder.
She devoted 39 years of her life to a career in nursing, where she obtained a master's degree and specialized in wound care and ostomy.
She remains a beacon of light, inspiration, and hope for her entire AA community in which she proudly celebrated 26 years of sobriety this past April.
Those close to her knew that she was a constant ray of sunshine. She loved to drive fast, was known for her many hats, enjoyed being in nature, and for her love of plants.
She was dancing and smiling up until her last moments. Her constant faith in God was an inspiration as she battled brain cancer for 18 months.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home and Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at New Providence Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Karen's name to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
She will be deeply missed. In the words of Karen, "Do it afraid."
