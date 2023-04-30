We are sad to announce the passing of Karen L. Heckman, 59, of Bradenton, FL. Karen peacefully passed on April 17, 2023 at Lakewood Ranch Hospice House, FL, after her battle with skin cancer.
Born in Lancaster on February 5, 1964, she was the daughter of Thomas E. and Helen (Falk) Hohenwarter, Lititz, PA.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her son whom she adored, Michael B. Heckman, her four siblings: Thomas, Jr. (Christiane), Chester, VA; Carol Hart (Ramon), Cheverly, MD; Terry (Cindy), Millersville, PA; Diane Slawson (Scott), Erie, PA; and her former husband Michael S. Heckman, Sarasota, FL, many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Karen will be remembered for her kindness and gentle spirit.
Graveside services will be held Monday May 8, 2023 at 11:30am at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, 170 Charles Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Lakewood Ranch Hospice House for their compassionate care for her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Lakewood Ranch House, 11535 Range Land Parkway, Lakewood Range, FL 34211.
