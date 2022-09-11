Karen L. Godfrey, 68, of Manheim, PA, formerly of Salunga, finished her last ride and returned to her heavenly stable to be with those she loved on Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022 at the Bob Fryer and Family Inpatient Center of Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Alice Blessing. She was the soulmate and wife of Mark W. Godfrey to whom she was married for 37 years on July 20.
Karen had a long career in the insurance industry. She studied and earned many certifications, including insurance underwriter. She was employed by the former Robert Sterling Insurance in Manheim, Great American Insurance Company, and Murray Insurance Agency, both in Lancaster.
Karen had a lifelong passion for horses and horseback riding. Often, vacations were planned that included taking her horses and experiencing new places on horseback. She was preceded in death by Charcoal and Smokie. Bandit and Max will miss her tender care.
In addition to Mark, she is survived by two stepchildren, Tiffany Talbot of Butler, and Mark, husband of Tammy Godfrey, of Butler; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two nephews. She is also survived by the Ken and Betty Bender family of Salunga who provided a family for Karen when she needed one most. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lana Stehman,
A memorial service will be held on Saturday morning, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Salunga Park, 65 Main Street, Landisville, PA. There will be no viewing. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Omega Horse Rescue, 8272 Woodbine Road, Airville, PA 17302. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »