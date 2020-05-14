Karen L. Dein, 80, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Luther Acres. She was born in Luzerne County, PA and moved to Rockaway, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Emily & Charles Patterson. She was the wife of William Dein who passed away in 2017.
She was raised in New Jersey and graduated from Morris Hills High School. Karen worked for different employers and retired from CoreSource in the 90's.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Debra J. Wenger wife of Mervin Wenger; and her son, John R. Keller husband of Laura Keller; grandchildren: Brandon L. Wenger husband of Sarah, Preston S. Wenger significant other Sabrina Derr, Nathan C. Wenger husband of Rachel, Amber L. Keller, Courtney S. Keller, Hope N. Keller; 5 great–grandchildren: Natalie, Devon, Paxton, Clayton, & Lily Wenger.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Lititz United Methodist Church at a later date. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
