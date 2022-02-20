On Friday, February 11, 2022, Karen L. Bollinger, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 62 after a long-fought battle with cancer. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her family at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Karen was born on January 11, 1960 in Lancaster, PA. Karen resided in Marietta, PA where she raised 3 beautiful children with her former husband, Rodney Bollinger.
Karen will always be remembered for her laughter that filled an entire room, fiery attitude, and determination to constantly care for others. She had a love for traveling and celebrating the holidays. She would go above and beyond to create everlasting memories. She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, and friend to many, and she will be impossible to forget. She has left a large hole in the hearts of those who loved her that will not easily be filled. However, the best way to remember Karen is to continue finding the joy in every day and love generously.
Karen was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by her parents, Howard and Gloria Brown; brother, Lee Brown; her three children; Ross, Lindsay and Hayley Bollinger; and 2 grandchildren, Reegan and Ramsey Bollinger; former spouse, Rodney Bollinger; and fianc, John Fosnot.
To honor Karen's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held on April 9th, 2022 at Manheim BIC Church, 54 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545, at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be placed to the Hospice & Community Care Center of Mount Joy in her name. To register an online condolence, please visit Karen's memorial page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com